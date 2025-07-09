Left Menu

Behind the Scenes: How Trump’s Diplomacy Averted India-Pakistan Conflict

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised President Donald Trump for averting a potential war between India and Pakistan. Rubio highlighted this achievement during a White House Cabinet meeting. Trump emphasized the importance of using trade leverage to prevent the conflict, stating it could have escalated into a nuclear war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:25 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House for his role in preventing a potential conflict between India and Pakistan. Rubio recounted the Trump administration's diplomatic moves in various regions, highlighting a peace deal in Africa and ongoing efforts in the Middle East.

During his remarks, Rubio listed achievements, including a 12-day operation in Africa and potential peace discussions in the Middle East, attributing these successes to Trump's leadership. Central to these efforts was the prevention of what could have been a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, an achievement Trump claimed was influenced by trade negotiations.

Emphasizing the administration's diplomatic strategy, Trump asserted that the threat of ceased trade relations played a pivotal role in de-escalating tensions. With both India and Pakistan being nuclear-armed nations, the resolution of this conflict through diplomatic channels is viewed as a significant accomplishment by the President and his team.

