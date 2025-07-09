Left Menu

Leadership Tensions Stir Karnataka's Political Landscape

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are set to meet the Congress high command amidst speculations of leadership changes in the state. The meeting follows internal party dissent and allegations of government inefficiencies. Rumors abound about a potential rotational chief minister arrangement, though unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:46 IST
Leadership Tensions Stir Karnataka's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

In the political corridors of Karnataka, the impending Delhi visit by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, has sparked widespread speculation about a potential shift in leadership. The pair are expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

While the leaders insist the visit is for official discussions, insiders suggest it's significant given recent unrest among ministers and MLAs, who have hinted at leadership changes due to dissatisfaction with governance.

As Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala works to address internal issues, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claims groundwork is being laid for a leadership change in the coming months. Despite internal directives to avoid public commentary, some MLAs remain outspoken.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025