Leadership Tensions Stir Karnataka's Political Landscape
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are set to meet the Congress high command amidst speculations of leadership changes in the state. The meeting follows internal party dissent and allegations of government inefficiencies. Rumors abound about a potential rotational chief minister arrangement, though unconfirmed.
- Country:
- India
In the political corridors of Karnataka, the impending Delhi visit by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, has sparked widespread speculation about a potential shift in leadership. The pair are expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
While the leaders insist the visit is for official discussions, insiders suggest it's significant given recent unrest among ministers and MLAs, who have hinted at leadership changes due to dissatisfaction with governance.
As Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala works to address internal issues, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claims groundwork is being laid for a leadership change in the coming months. Despite internal directives to avoid public commentary, some MLAs remain outspoken.
