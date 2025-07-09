Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Election Commission Amidst Bihar Bandh
In the midst of the Bihar Bandh demonstrations, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a pointed critique of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He accused the institution of acting as an ally to a political party, following its decision to revise the electoral rolls.
Expressing his concerns to ANI, Yadav questioned whether "two people from Gujarat" should decide which Bihari citizens could cast their votes. He further alleged that the ECI was systematically orchestrating the exclusion of impoverished individuals from the voter list, claiming, 'The Election Commission has lost its credibility.'
With Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Yadav prepared to participate in the INDIA bloc's protest in Patna against the voter list revisions in the election-bound state. Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed also criticized the ECI and the ruling NDA for causing public distress. Protests extended across Bihar, including roadblocks and demonstrations by Congress workers demanding action in response to their concerns.
