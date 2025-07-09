Left Menu

Trump's Bold Threats: Moscow and Beijing in Crosshairs

A CNN report alleges that former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Moscow to deter Russian aggression towards Ukraine and issued a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Taiwan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov questioned the authenticity, citing numerous 'fakes'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:14 IST
In a startling revelation, a CNN article reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump once threatened drastic military action against Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine. The claims, based on audio recordings, describe Trump warning Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed skepticism over the report's authenticity, highlighting the prevalence of 'many fakes' in such narratives. Despite being uncertain about its truth, the Kremlin is mindful of its potential implications.

Further claims pointed to a similar warning from Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan, suggesting the U.S. would not hesitate to bomb Beijing if necessary, illustrating the boldness of Trump's diplomatic approach.

