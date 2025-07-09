Trump's Bold Threats: Moscow and Beijing in Crosshairs

In a startling revelation, a CNN article reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump once threatened drastic military action against Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine. The claims, based on audio recordings, describe Trump warning Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed skepticism over the report's authenticity, highlighting the prevalence of 'many fakes' in such narratives. Despite being uncertain about its truth, the Kremlin is mindful of its potential implications.

Further claims pointed to a similar warning from Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan, suggesting the U.S. would not hesitate to bomb Beijing if necessary, illustrating the boldness of Trump's diplomatic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)