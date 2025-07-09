French Far-Right Party Under Fire: Raid on National Rally's Headquarters

In a significant development for France's far-right National Rally (RN), French police conducted a raid on the party's headquarters over alleged campaign finance violations and fraud. Party president Jordan Bardella criticized the move as a 'new harassment campaign' against the RN.

The raid is yet another setback for the party, which recently saw its former leader Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzling EU funds. The RN, despite being the country's largest parliamentary party, struggles to shake its controversial history, which includes accusations of antisemitism and racism.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the searches, which concern a probe into potential financial misconduct tied to various elections between 2020 and 2024. With no charges filed yet, the investigation remains ongoing, adding more complexity to the RN's political journey.

