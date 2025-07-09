Vatican Offers Sanctuary for Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

Pope Leo has offered the Vatican as a venue for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as stated in a Vatican release following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During their discussion at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo emphasized the urgent necessity for establishing a just and lasting peace in the region. This meeting occurs amidst Zelenskiy's visit to Italy for a conference focused on Ukraine's recovery from the ongoing conflict.

The conference, scheduled for July 10-11, aims to address both immediate recovery efforts and long-term reconstruction plans necessary after Russia's invasion, highlighting the significant international focus on Ukraine's future stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)