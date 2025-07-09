Left Menu

Vatican Offers Sanctuary for Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

Pope Leo expressed the Vatican's willingness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. At Castel Gandolfo, the leaders discussed the need for a just and lasting peace. Zelenskiy is attending a conference on Ukraine's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:23 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo has offered the Vatican as a venue for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as stated in a Vatican release following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During their discussion at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo emphasized the urgent necessity for establishing a just and lasting peace in the region. This meeting occurs amidst Zelenskiy's visit to Italy for a conference focused on Ukraine's recovery from the ongoing conflict.

The conference, scheduled for July 10-11, aims to address both immediate recovery efforts and long-term reconstruction plans necessary after Russia's invasion, highlighting the significant international focus on Ukraine's future stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

