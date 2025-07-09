Controversy Surrounds Bihar Voter List Revision Amid NRC Allegations

In a heated controversy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conducting a 'backdoor NRC' in Bihar through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of assembly polls. Owaisi claims the revision disempowers the state's poorest residents by questioning their citizenship based on document availability.

Owaisi emphasized that this exercise predominantly affects those lacking specific documentation, leading to potential disenfranchisement and loss of basic citizenship rights. He highlighted concerns over the arbitrary powers granted to Booth Level Officers and Electoral Registration Officers in determining individuals' citizenship, which he argues goes against the Supreme Court's rulings.

The AIMIM leader further criticized the ECI for not engaging with political parties or the public before implementing such significant changes. He warned that the process could exclude many eligible voters, particularly those living outside their home districts for work or study, and criticized it as being poorly planned and executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)