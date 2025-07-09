Scotland Braces for Potential Trump Visit

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Scottish authorities are gearing up for a potential visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Scotland later this month. It would mark his first trip to the UK since last year's election.

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Emma Bond, confirmed on Wednesday that preparations are already in motion. The visit requires significant policing, though official confirmation is yet to be made.

"Planning is underway for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States," Bond stated. The police emphasize the necessity of being ready for such a significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)