Scotland Braces for Potential Trump Visit

Scottish police are making preparations for a possible visit by U.S. President Donald Trump later this month. This would be his first visit to Britain since winning the election last year. While official confirmation is pending, preparations for significant policing operations are underway.

Updated: 09-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Scottish authorities are gearing up for a potential visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Scotland later this month. It would mark his first trip to the UK since last year's election.

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Emma Bond, confirmed on Wednesday that preparations are already in motion. The visit requires significant policing, though official confirmation is yet to be made.

"Planning is underway for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States," Bond stated. The police emphasize the necessity of being ready for such a significant event.

