Vatican's Role in Potential Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pope Leo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, expressing the Vatican's readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting was held in Castel Gandolfo and emphasized the urgency of establishing a just and enduring peace.

This encounter marked the second meeting between the pope and Zelenskiy since Leo's papacy began two months ago. Discussions occurred in the serene setting of a small Italian hill town near Rome, coinciding with the pope's two-week vacation. Zelenskiy was in Italy for a Ukrainian recovery and reconstruction conference.

Pope Leo's papacy has been noted for its emphasis on peace in global conflicts. Previously, he conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging action to end Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine. Despite skepticism from Russia regarding the Vatican as a negotiation venue, President Donald Trump had suggested the pope's interest in hosting the talks.

