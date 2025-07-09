Left Menu

Vatican's Role in Potential Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Pope Leo, in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressed the Vatican's willingness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting took place in Castel Gandolfo, where the pope is on vacation. Discussions focused on achieving a just and lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:25 IST
Vatican's Role in Potential Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Pope Leo

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pope Leo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, expressing the Vatican's readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting was held in Castel Gandolfo and emphasized the urgency of establishing a just and enduring peace.

This encounter marked the second meeting between the pope and Zelenskiy since Leo's papacy began two months ago. Discussions occurred in the serene setting of a small Italian hill town near Rome, coinciding with the pope's two-week vacation. Zelenskiy was in Italy for a Ukrainian recovery and reconstruction conference.

Pope Leo's papacy has been noted for its emphasis on peace in global conflicts. Previously, he conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging action to end Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine. Despite skepticism from Russia regarding the Vatican as a negotiation venue, President Donald Trump had suggested the pope's interest in hosting the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025