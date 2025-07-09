Scotland Braces for Potential Visit from Trump

Scottish police are on high alert as they prepare for a potential visit from U.S. President Donald Trump. This would mark Trump's first visit to Britain since his election last year.

While details of his itinerary remain unconfirmed, Trump, a notable golf course owner in Scotland, presents British authorities with significant logistical challenges. His properties are located on the northeast coast and south of Glasgow.

The preparations draw parallels to his 2018 visit, which saw protests and cost more than 3 million pounds. With a substantial police presence anticipated, Scotland braces for the possible return of the controversial figure.

