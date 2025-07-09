Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Response to U.S. Copper Tariffs

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum reacted cautiously to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper imports. Sheinbaum urged patience while emphasizing Mexico's commitment to mitigating the impact during her press conference.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper imports, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum adopted a cautious tone on Wednesday. During her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum remarked, "Let's wait," while discussing the potential repercussions of the newly announced tariffs.

President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of patience and reassured the public that Mexico would make every effort to address the situation effectively. The tariffs significantly affect Mexico, which is a major exporter of copper to the U.S., a concern that Sheinbaum acknowledged during her address

Sheinbaum's comments reflect a measured approach, as she seeks to navigate the economic implications of the tariffs while maintaining diplomatic relations. The Mexican government is expected to explore various strategies to counterbalance the impact on its copper exports, reflecting broader economic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

