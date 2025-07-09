Gabon Seeks U.S. Investment for Energy to Process Mineral Wealth Locally

Gabon is actively inviting foreign investment to facilitate the local processing of its abundant raw mineral resources. To achieve this, substantial investments in energy infrastructure are crucial, as stated by President Brice Oligui Nguema during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Nguema emphasized that Gabon, though often categorized as a developing nation, is inherently wealthy in terms of raw materials. He urged for partnerships that would allow the country to develop these resources efficiently, proposing mutually beneficial collaborations.

He further warned that if the U.S. does not take the opportunity to invest, other countries might seize the initiative. Nguema assured that Gabon remains open to investment, welcoming partners who are willing to support its development endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)