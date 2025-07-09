Gabon Seeks U.S. Investment for Energy to Process Mineral Wealth Locally
Gabon is inviting foreign investment to develop its mineral resources locally, emphasizing the need for substantial energy investments. President Brice Oligui Nguema expressed this to U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting Gabon's wealth in raw materials and call for win-win partnerships to leverage these resources.
- Country:
- United States
Gabon is actively inviting foreign investment to facilitate the local processing of its abundant raw mineral resources. To achieve this, substantial investments in energy infrastructure are crucial, as stated by President Brice Oligui Nguema during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
President Nguema emphasized that Gabon, though often categorized as a developing nation, is inherently wealthy in terms of raw materials. He urged for partnerships that would allow the country to develop these resources efficiently, proposing mutually beneficial collaborations.
He further warned that if the U.S. does not take the opportunity to invest, other countries might seize the initiative. Nguema assured that Gabon remains open to investment, welcoming partners who are willing to support its development endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions: U.S. Citizens Depart Israel
Western U.S. Governors United Against Public Land Selloff
Global Markets Surge as U.S. Brokers Middle East Ceasefire
U.S. Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Mass Deportation Strategy
Trump Claims Ceasefire Amid Escalating U.S., Iran Tensions