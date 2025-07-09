Left Menu

Gabon Seeks U.S. Investment for Energy to Process Mineral Wealth Locally

Gabon is inviting foreign investment to develop its mineral resources locally, emphasizing the need for substantial energy investments. President Brice Oligui Nguema expressed this to U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting Gabon's wealth in raw materials and call for win-win partnerships to leverage these resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:59 IST
Gabon Seeks U.S. Investment for Energy to Process Mineral Wealth Locally
  • Country:
  • United States

Gabon is actively inviting foreign investment to facilitate the local processing of its abundant raw mineral resources. To achieve this, substantial investments in energy infrastructure are crucial, as stated by President Brice Oligui Nguema during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Nguema emphasized that Gabon, though often categorized as a developing nation, is inherently wealthy in terms of raw materials. He urged for partnerships that would allow the country to develop these resources efficiently, proposing mutually beneficial collaborations.

He further warned that if the U.S. does not take the opportunity to invest, other countries might seize the initiative. Nguema assured that Gabon remains open to investment, welcoming partners who are willing to support its development endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025