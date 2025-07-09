Left Menu

Sanctions Imposed on UN's Albanese by U.S. Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Francesca Albanese, UN’s human rights rapporteur, for promoting ICC actions against U.S. and Israeli officials. Rubio condemned her campaign as intolerable political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel.

Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that he is imposing sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. This move comes in response to Albanese's efforts to encourage the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take action against U.S. and Israeli officials, as well as companies and executives linked to them.

Rubio made his announcement via a post on X, condemning Albanese's actions as an unacceptable form of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel. According to Rubio, Albanese's activities will no longer be tolerated, marking a significant stance from the U.S. on international legal advocacy.

This development highlights growing tensions within international forums regarding human rights and geopolitical actions, especially in relation to the dynamics between the United States, Israel, and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

