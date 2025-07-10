Left Menu

Telangana BJP Chief Calls for Demolition of Owaisi's Fatima College

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has demanded the demolition of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Fatima College, alleging it has government protection despite being on a lake bed. Rao accuses the Telangana government of favoritism, prioritizing the rich over disadvantaged communities in demolition drives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:15 IST
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has vocalized a strong demand for the demolition of Fatima College, owned by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The institution is nestled on the bank of a lake, which Rao claims is being protected by the Telangana government and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). According to Rao, the agency is solely targeting poorer communities.

In his statement to ANI on June 9, Rao criticized the Telangana government, labeling it as biased and engaged in vote bank politics. He alleged that HYDRAA, initially introduced to safeguard community assets, is effectively targeting the homes of the underprivileged while turning a blind eye to Owaisi's college. HYDRAA has been portrayed by Rao as a tool that unfairly protects properties of the affluent.

The BJP leader didn't hold back in his critique of the Congress-led administration, accusing it of safeguarding the property of the wealthy and neglecting the impoverished. Rao asserted that the government is engaged in clear discrimination against the poor, reflecting unfair policy biases. HYDRAA's responsibilities cover disaster management and the protection of assets within specified districts, with current efforts focused on environmental rejuvenation and weather forecasting advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

