Zelenskiy Seeks Stronger Sanctions at U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is intensifying discussions with U.S. officials during a pivotal conference in Rome dedicated to Ukraine's recovery.

The primary agenda revolves around strengthening U.S. sanctions policies, with expectations for a new sanctions package soon, according to Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

This conference, addressing Ukraine's short and long-term reconstruction needs, comes as the conflict with Russia extends into its 40th month.

