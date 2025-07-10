Left Menu

Armenia's Political Crossroads: Crackdown Before Elections

Armenian authorities arrested seven individuals from a pro-Russian opposition party suspected of terrorism. This action precedes parliamentary elections and follows charges against members of the Armenia Alliance. The arrests coincide with peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, amidst Armenia's political tension influenced by Prime Minister Pashinyan's shift towards the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:18 IST
Armenia's Political Crossroads: Crackdown Before Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Armenian authorities have detained seven people linked to a pro-Russian opposition party, accusing them of terrorism in a pre-election crackdown. The detainees are members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, part of a coalition led by former President Robert Kocharyan.

Authorities have withheld the identities of most detainees, although the Armenian Revolutionary Federation confirmed ongoing raids. Charges have already been filed against one individual for planning a terrorist act. Earlier in the week, three politicians from the Armenia Alliance, encompassing the ARF, faced criminal indictments, raising allegations of politically motivated investigations.

The arrests occur alongside high-level discussions between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi, where they aim to finalize a peace agreement. Prime Minister Pashinyan's Western-leaning policies have intensified domestic political tensions, leading to increased scrutiny of opposition figures and accusations against prominent leaders of coup plotting, claims which they deny.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025