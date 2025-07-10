Armenia's Political Crossroads: Crackdown Before Elections

In a decisive move, Armenian authorities have detained seven people linked to a pro-Russian opposition party, accusing them of terrorism in a pre-election crackdown. The detainees are members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, part of a coalition led by former President Robert Kocharyan.

Authorities have withheld the identities of most detainees, although the Armenian Revolutionary Federation confirmed ongoing raids. Charges have already been filed against one individual for planning a terrorist act. Earlier in the week, three politicians from the Armenia Alliance, encompassing the ARF, faced criminal indictments, raising allegations of politically motivated investigations.

The arrests occur alongside high-level discussions between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi, where they aim to finalize a peace agreement. Prime Minister Pashinyan's Western-leaning policies have intensified domestic political tensions, leading to increased scrutiny of opposition figures and accusations against prominent leaders of coup plotting, claims which they deny.