Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed ongoing speculation about a prospective leadership change. He affirmed that Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has explicitly ruled out any such developments.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that no discussions on leadership issues have occurred within the party, questioning the basis of the rumors.

The chief minister clarified there is no arrangement or agreement for power-sharing, asserting his position to serve a full term. Emphasizing the finality of the party high command's decisions, Siddaramaiah addressed concerns over a possible cabinet reshuffle, calling the rumors baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)