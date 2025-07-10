Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuted rumors about a leadership change, emphasizing that Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has ruled out any such move. Siddaramaiah stated that there is no discussion on leadership change within the party, insisting on the high command's decision as final. He also dismissed rumors regarding power-sharing as unfounded.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed ongoing speculation about a prospective leadership change. He affirmed that Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has explicitly ruled out any such developments.
Siddaramaiah reiterated that no discussions on leadership issues have occurred within the party, questioning the basis of the rumors.
The chief minister clarified there is no arrangement or agreement for power-sharing, asserting his position to serve a full term. Emphasizing the finality of the party high command's decisions, Siddaramaiah addressed concerns over a possible cabinet reshuffle, calling the rumors baseless.
