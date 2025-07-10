A Century of Influence: Mahathir Mohamad Turns 100
Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, commemorated his 100th birthday, remaining active and engaged in politics and public affairs. Known for his transformative leadership, Mahathir reflected on his contributions, longevity, and key historical moments in Malaysia during a live podcast, emphasizing the importance of staying active.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has entered the rare club of centenarians, marking his 100th birthday on Thursday with characteristic vigor and intention.
This milestone has not deterred the statesman, renowned for his pivotal role in Malaysian politics, from continuing his active public life. Serving twice as Prime Minister, Mahathir drastically reshaped Malaysia but also faced criticism for his authoritative approach.
Amid celebrations, Mahathir shared his insights on longevity and aging, attributing his sustained activity to a non-retiring mindset rather than a specific lifestyle. His leadership continues to spark divided opinions, especially concerning his recent political endeavors.
