Left Menu

A Century of Influence: Mahathir Mohamad Turns 100

Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, commemorated his 100th birthday, remaining active and engaged in politics and public affairs. Known for his transformative leadership, Mahathir reflected on his contributions, longevity, and key historical moments in Malaysia during a live podcast, emphasizing the importance of staying active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:18 IST
A Century of Influence: Mahathir Mohamad Turns 100
Mahathir Mohamad

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has entered the rare club of centenarians, marking his 100th birthday on Thursday with characteristic vigor and intention.

This milestone has not deterred the statesman, renowned for his pivotal role in Malaysian politics, from continuing his active public life. Serving twice as Prime Minister, Mahathir drastically reshaped Malaysia but also faced criticism for his authoritative approach.

Amid celebrations, Mahathir shared his insights on longevity and aging, attributing his sustained activity to a non-retiring mindset rather than a specific lifestyle. His leadership continues to spark divided opinions, especially concerning his recent political endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025