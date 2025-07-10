High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Engagement Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the ASEAN foreign ministers' summit in Malaysia, amidst escalating Russian offensives in Ukraine.

This was the second face-to-face encounter between the two, taking place as U.S. President Donald Trump grows more impatient with Russian actions in Ukraine. No statements were made to the press at the outset.

Russia's increase in drone and missile strikes, primarily targeting Kyiv, has heightened tensions and strained Ukraine's air defenses while President Zelenskiy reported significant missile launches. Meanwhile, Trump criticized Russian President Putin's vague statements on peace, despite previously being more lenient towards Moscow than former President Biden.

