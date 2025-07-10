High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Engagement Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a critical meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as tensions escalated between their nations over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The dialogue occurs as U.S. President Donald Trump faces increased frustration with Russia amidst growing military aggressions.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the ASEAN foreign ministers' summit in Malaysia, amidst escalating Russian offensives in Ukraine.
This was the second face-to-face encounter between the two, taking place as U.S. President Donald Trump grows more impatient with Russian actions in Ukraine. No statements were made to the press at the outset.
Russia's increase in drone and missile strikes, primarily targeting Kyiv, has heightened tensions and strained Ukraine's air defenses while President Zelenskiy reported significant missile launches. Meanwhile, Trump criticized Russian President Putin's vague statements on peace, despite previously being more lenient towards Moscow than former President Biden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Thailand Tech Collaboration: Boosting ASEAN Future
Polish President's Crucial Visit to Kyiv Amid Ongoing Conflict
Diplomatic Meeting in Kyiv: Poland's President Duda Visits Ukraine
Drone Firestorm: Russian Attack Sparks Blaze in Kyiv's Skyline
Washington’s Hold on Arms Shipments Sparks Concerns in Kyiv