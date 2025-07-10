Income Tax Scrutiny Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra's political circles buzzed after the Income Tax department issued a notice to Sanjay Shirsat, Minister for Social Justice, regarding discrepancies in his asset declarations between the 2019 and 2024 elections. Shirsat, a Shiv Sena MLA from Aurangabad (West), stated it stemmed from complaints filed against him.

In a viral video clip, Shirsat confirmed the notice while addressing an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, humorously remarking about difficulties in openly utilizing money. Despite speculations, he dismissed notions of a political conspiracy and insisted legal channels would resolve the issue.

Shirsat sought to clarify comments regarding Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde receiving a similar notice, admitting uncertainty over the latter's case. Earlier allegations about a hotel deal involving Shirsat and his son have already subjected them to scrutiny in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.