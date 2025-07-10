Left Menu

Income Tax Scrutiny Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat, addressed an Income Tax notice about asset increases between the 2019 and 2024 elections. He clarified he replied legally and refuted assumptions of political vendetta. A viral video of his remarks prompted further clarification, but no wrongdoing was acknowledged.

Maharashtra's political circles buzzed after the Income Tax department issued a notice to Sanjay Shirsat, Minister for Social Justice, regarding discrepancies in his asset declarations between the 2019 and 2024 elections. Shirsat, a Shiv Sena MLA from Aurangabad (West), stated it stemmed from complaints filed against him.

In a viral video clip, Shirsat confirmed the notice while addressing an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, humorously remarking about difficulties in openly utilizing money. Despite speculations, he dismissed notions of a political conspiracy and insisted legal channels would resolve the issue.

Shirsat sought to clarify comments regarding Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde receiving a similar notice, admitting uncertainty over the latter's case. Earlier allegations about a hotel deal involving Shirsat and his son have already subjected them to scrutiny in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

