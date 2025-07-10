The Bird Paradox: Tharoor, Congress, and the Politics of Wordplay

Congress MP Manickam Tagore issued a veiled critique of Shashi Tharoor's recent article on the Emergency, addressing what he perceived as Tharoor's alignment with BJP rhetoric. Published in Deepika daily, Tharoor's piece stressed the significance of understanding lessons from the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi, highlighting government excesses during that time.

Tagore, expressing his critique via X, compared political mimicry to birds, stating it might be charming in nature but not in political discourse. Tharoor, known for his linguistic flair, had praised Prime Minister Modi previously, stirring controversy within his party. The 'bird talk' exchange continues to reflect a rift among Congress members.

Tharoor emphasized that democracy is a precious legacy, warning against taking it for granted. His views on India-Pakistan diplomatic dynamics and praise for Operation Sindoor have been at odds with Congress's official stance, further straining his relationship with party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)