Left Menu

The Bird Paradox: Tharoor, Congress, and the Politics of Wordplay

Congress leader Manickam Tagore took a veiled jab at MP Shashi Tharoor after he wrote about India's Emergency era. Tharoor emphasized learning from this dark historical period, while Tagore criticized repeating BJP rhetoric. Their exchanges highlight internal discord and differing perspectives within the Congress Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:48 IST
The Bird Paradox: Tharoor, Congress, and the Politics of Wordplay
Emergency
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore issued a veiled critique of Shashi Tharoor's recent article on the Emergency, addressing what he perceived as Tharoor's alignment with BJP rhetoric. Published in Deepika daily, Tharoor's piece stressed the significance of understanding lessons from the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi, highlighting government excesses during that time.

Tagore, expressing his critique via X, compared political mimicry to birds, stating it might be charming in nature but not in political discourse. Tharoor, known for his linguistic flair, had praised Prime Minister Modi previously, stirring controversy within his party. The 'bird talk' exchange continues to reflect a rift among Congress members.

Tharoor emphasized that democracy is a precious legacy, warning against taking it for granted. His views on India-Pakistan diplomatic dynamics and praise for Operation Sindoor have been at odds with Congress's official stance, further straining his relationship with party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025