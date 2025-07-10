Rubio and Lavrov: Pivotal Diplomacy Amid Escalating Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The 50-minute discussion, which took place during the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia, addressed the lack of progress towards ending the war.

Rubio conveyed U.S. President Donald Trump's discontent with Russia's inflexible stance as Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify. Although both diplomats explored potential new strategies, Rubio stressed the need for a clear roadmap to peace.

As Russian missile and drone assaults heighten, targeting Kyiv particularly, Trump, who has promised a swift resolution since his return to power, is contemplating sanctions against Russia. The U.S. seeks to exert more pressure, indicating a possible increase in tariffs on nations importing Russian energy.