Maharashtra House Erupts Over 'Traitor' Jibe, Housing Quota Debate

An intense verbal conflict unfolded in the Maharashtra legislative council, featuring minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. The discord arose after Parab referred to Desai as a 'traitor', triggering a temporary adjournment of the House.

The heated exchange stemmed from a broader debate on the demand to reserve 50% of newly constructed housing units for Marathi people. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified that there was no existing proposal concerning this reservation during the previous MVA government.

The altercation not only highlighted the challenges in addressing Marathi housing concerns but also underscored the lasting divides within the Shiv Sena, following its political split last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)