Maharashtra House Erupts Over 'Traitor' Jibe, Housing Quota Debate

In the Maharashtra legislative council, minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab clashed over a 'traitor' remark. The heated debate centered around reserving housing for Marathi people. Tensions rose as past government actions and loyalty to party leaders were criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense verbal conflict unfolded in the Maharashtra legislative council, featuring minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. The discord arose after Parab referred to Desai as a 'traitor', triggering a temporary adjournment of the House.

The heated exchange stemmed from a broader debate on the demand to reserve 50% of newly constructed housing units for Marathi people. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified that there was no existing proposal concerning this reservation during the previous MVA government.

The altercation not only highlighted the challenges in addressing Marathi housing concerns but also underscored the lasting divides within the Shiv Sena, following its political split last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

