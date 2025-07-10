Maharashtra House Erupts Over 'Traitor' Jibe, Housing Quota Debate
In the Maharashtra legislative council, minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab clashed over a 'traitor' remark. The heated debate centered around reserving housing for Marathi people. Tensions rose as past government actions and loyalty to party leaders were criticized.
- Country:
- India
An intense verbal conflict unfolded in the Maharashtra legislative council, featuring minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. The discord arose after Parab referred to Desai as a 'traitor', triggering a temporary adjournment of the House.
The heated exchange stemmed from a broader debate on the demand to reserve 50% of newly constructed housing units for Marathi people. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified that there was no existing proposal concerning this reservation during the previous MVA government.
The altercation not only highlighted the challenges in addressing Marathi housing concerns but also underscored the lasting divides within the Shiv Sena, following its political split last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- legislative
- council
- altercation
- housing
- Marathi
- Shiv Sena
- Desai
- Parab
- trauma
ALSO READ
NZ Fixes Housing Subsidy Rules to Treat Boarders and Renters Equally
Auckland Mandates High-Density Housing Near CRL Stations in Major Urban Growth Push
Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm on Housing Affordability Crisis in Big Cities
Real Estate Rollercoaster: Housing Prices Surge Amid Declining Sales
Housing Market Turbulence: Prices Soar, Sales Plummet