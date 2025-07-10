Bihar Voter Roll Revision Clash: SC's Nod Fuels Political Rifts

The Election Commission's (EC) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, backed by the Supreme Court, has intensified political discord. The BJP labels the SC's decision as a significant setback for opposition parties, urging them to concentrate on voter campaigns rather than opposition.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP's national spokesperson, highlighted the constitutional basis of the SIR, asserting that it ensures only eligible voters participate. Criticism from the opposition has been countered by their approach to the apex court, which chose not to halt the process.

The Supreme Court's endorsement, calling the SIR a 'constitutional mandate', underpins the use of Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards. Concerns regarding the timing of the revision have been noted, with justices questioning its proximity to the election.

