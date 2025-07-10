Left Menu

Karnataka Freezes Nursing College Fees and Launches Telecom Centre of Excellence

The Karnataka government, led by Minister Sharanaprakash Patil, has enforced a no-fee-increase policy for nursing students to shield economically weaker students. They have also launched India's Telecom Centre of Excellence, aimed at fostering innovation and skilling in cutting-edge technologies across affiliated institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:46 IST
Karnataka Freezes Nursing College Fees and Launches Telecom Centre of Excellence
Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash Patil (Photo Credit: X/@DrSharanPrakash). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against rising educational costs, Karnataka's government has firmly rejected any fee hikes for nursing courses this academic year, safeguarding students from financially challenged backgrounds. Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash Patil addressed a meeting with the Association of Nursing Colleges, reiterating the government's stance against increased fees.

During the meeting at Vikasa Soudha, Minister Patil made it clear that the existing fee structure will remain unchanged. "The government will not allow any fee increase. Most nursing students come from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Imposing additional fees is unjust and unacceptable," he stated. Penalties await any colleges flouting the prescribed Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh limits for government and management quota students, respectively.

In a significant boost to innovation, Patil inaugurated the Telecom Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative between Visvesvaraya Technological University and the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation. This center aims to drive advanced research and skilling in next-generation technologies such as 5G, AI, and AR/VR, strengthening India's technological prowess.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025