Karnataka Freezes Nursing College Fees and Launches Telecom Centre of Excellence

In a decisive move against rising educational costs, Karnataka's government has firmly rejected any fee hikes for nursing courses this academic year, safeguarding students from financially challenged backgrounds. Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash Patil addressed a meeting with the Association of Nursing Colleges, reiterating the government's stance against increased fees.

During the meeting at Vikasa Soudha, Minister Patil made it clear that the existing fee structure will remain unchanged. "The government will not allow any fee increase. Most nursing students come from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Imposing additional fees is unjust and unacceptable," he stated. Penalties await any colleges flouting the prescribed Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh limits for government and management quota students, respectively.

In a significant boost to innovation, Patil inaugurated the Telecom Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative between Visvesvaraya Technological University and the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation. This center aims to drive advanced research and skilling in next-generation technologies such as 5G, AI, and AR/VR, strengthening India's technological prowess.