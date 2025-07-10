Lula Responds with Reciprocity to Trump's Tariffs
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announces potential countermeasures to a 50% import tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the Reciprocity Law. Lula suggests appealing to the World Trade Organization and possible international investigations as part of Brazil's response strategy.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has voiced strong opposition to a newly instituted 50% import tariff announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Brazilian leader is exploring a range of responses to counter the economic impact.
During an interview with Record, a local news outlet, Lula highlighted the possible courses of action his country could take. "We can appeal to the World Trade Organization, propose international investigations, demand explanations. But the main thing is the Reciprocity Law, passed by Congress. If he charges us 50%, we'll charge him 50%," Lula asserted.
This situation illustrates growing tensions between Brazil and the United States, with the Reciprocity Law standing as a tool for Brazil to mirror Trump's trade policies. The global economic community watches closely as both nations navigate the unfolding tariff dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
