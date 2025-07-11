Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Temporary Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Tragic Loss
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a memorial for two slain Embassy staffers in Washington. During his visit, he discussed a temporary Gaza ceasefire with President Trump. Family members attended the emotional service, while talks on Middle East conflicts highlighted the trip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a memorial service in Washington, honoring two slain Israeli Embassy staffers. The event marked the end of his diplomatic trip to the US, during which he engaged in critical talks with President Donald Trump on a Gaza ceasefire and other pressing issues.
Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, were honored at the Israeli embassy where family, colleagues, and the Prime Minister's Office issued heartfelt tributes. Sara Netanyahu, a psychologist, emphasized the tragic loss in her condolence message. A suspect arrested for their murder reportedly claimed to act 'for Palestine'.
While in the US, Netanyahu focused on negotiating a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urging Hamas to relinquish power permanently. Talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar are anticipated, with US officials holding hope for progress amidst the challenges. President Trump expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of returning hostages.
