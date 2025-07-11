Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Temporary Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Tragic Loss

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a memorial for two slain Embassy staffers in Washington. During his visit, he discussed a temporary Gaza ceasefire with President Trump. Family members attended the emotional service, while talks on Middle East conflicts highlighted the trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:32 IST
Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Temporary Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Tragic Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a memorial service in Washington, honoring two slain Israeli Embassy staffers. The event marked the end of his diplomatic trip to the US, during which he engaged in critical talks with President Donald Trump on a Gaza ceasefire and other pressing issues.

Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, were honored at the Israeli embassy where family, colleagues, and the Prime Minister's Office issued heartfelt tributes. Sara Netanyahu, a psychologist, emphasized the tragic loss in her condolence message. A suspect arrested for their murder reportedly claimed to act 'for Palestine'.

While in the US, Netanyahu focused on negotiating a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urging Hamas to relinquish power permanently. Talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar are anticipated, with US officials holding hope for progress amidst the challenges. President Trump expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of returning hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025