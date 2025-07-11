Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-China Talks at Southeast Asian Summit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio concludes his Southeast Asian trip with critical meetings with Chinese and Russian counterparts amid increasing tensions over trade, security, and China's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Rubio's engagements emphasize security cooperation, despite pressure from US tariffs under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:27 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapped up his Southeast Asian trip with crucial discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as tensions escalate over trade, security, and China's stance on Russia's conflict in Ukraine. His visit, concluding with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum in Malaysia, included high-level meetings with both Chinese and Russian diplomats.

Rubio's exchanges centered around security cooperation, even as his Southeast Asian counterparts voiced concerns over US trade policies and tariffs. During his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, Rubio explored potential avenues to renew peace talks in Ukraine against a backdrop of global unease over US maneuvers.

Both Rubio and Wang presented their countries' regional partnerships, with the US and China vying for alliances in Southeast Asia. This engagement is set within the broader US-China rivalry as the countries navigate complex geopolitical issues and balance power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Latest News

