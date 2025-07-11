Rahul Gandhi and Kharge Lead 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' in Odisha

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are set to headline the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president confirmed the attendance of significant Congress figures, indicating the rally's prominence.

Gandhi will arrive in Bhubaneswar and make his way to Baramunda Ground to engage with farmer delegations and residents affected by displacement. His presence comes at a time without looming elections, yet underscores ongoing political dialogues in the region.

Coinciding with the rally, a drivers' association, currently on a suspension strike, will pause their protest, aligning their support with the event. This development occurs amid allegations of a political conspiracy surrounding the transportation sector's unrest, spotlighting the broader implications for Odisha's political landscape.