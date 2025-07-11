Left Menu

Germany Expands F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany is planning to purchase 15 additional F-35 fighter jets, increasing its planned fleet to 50. This decision comes as tensions rise with France over the FCAS project. Germany's move aligns with a NATO agreement to boost military spending in response to perceived threats from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:44 IST
Germany Expands F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany plans to acquire 15 more F-35 fighter jets, increasing its fleet size to 50, Politico reported on Friday, citing informed sources. This comes amidst growing tension between Germany and France over the FCAS fighter jet project.

The Franco-German partnership faces challenges after France's demand for an 80% workshare threatens to derail the project. Meanwhile, Germany's decision aligns with a NATO pledge to raise collective defense spending to 5% over the next decade to counter threats from Russia.

Germany previously ordered 35 F-35s to replace its ageing Tornado jets. A military source indicated that 15 additional jets had been under consideration but noted the figure might rise in response to NATO's heightened targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025