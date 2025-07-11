Germany Expands F-35 Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany plans to acquire 15 more F-35 fighter jets, increasing its fleet size to 50, Politico reported on Friday, citing informed sources. This comes amidst growing tension between Germany and France over the FCAS fighter jet project.

The Franco-German partnership faces challenges after France's demand for an 80% workshare threatens to derail the project. Meanwhile, Germany's decision aligns with a NATO pledge to raise collective defense spending to 5% over the next decade to counter threats from Russia.

Germany previously ordered 35 F-35s to replace its ageing Tornado jets. A military source indicated that 15 additional jets had been under consideration but noted the figure might rise in response to NATO's heightened targets.

