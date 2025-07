Karnataka's Board Member Appointments: Balancing Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that July 16 marks the final decision day for appointing members to remaining state boards and corporations in Bengaluru.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress national general secretary, will visit Karnataka on the same evening for discussions prior to finalizing names, Siddaramaiah informed the press.

The initial talks with Surjewala were deemed successful. Accompanying the discussions was Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. While significant posts have been filled, ongoing recruitment aims to address operational vacancies.

The state appointed 42 legislators and MLCs as board heads from June 1, 2023, with cabinet status perks included. Such appointments play a pivotal role in political maneuvering, balancing party loyalty and party dynamics.