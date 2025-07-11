Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Election Manipulation in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of attempting to 'hijack' Bihar elections as claimed in Maharashtra. He criticizes the Election Commission and asserts the government serves capitalists. Highlighting tribal issues, he pledges commitment to enforcing laws for tribal rights, specifically targeting PESA and Tribal Bill implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Election Manipulation in Bihar
In a fiery address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to 'hijack' the upcoming elections in Bihar, drawing parallels with the party's alleged actions in Maharashtra. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh,' Gandhi emphasized a unified strategy by the INDIA bloc to counter this perceived threat.

Gandhi's remarks followed an INDIA bloc meeting, underscoring their commitment to preventing BJP from influencing the Bihar assembly polls due later this year. He voiced strong criticism against the Election Commission, accusing it of bias towards the BJP and neglecting its duties.

Further charging the ruling party with favoring a select few capitalists, Gandhi pointed to issues concerning India's tribal communities. He stressed the importance of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, and promised that the Congress will enforce laws like the PESA to ensure tribal rights are safeguarded.

