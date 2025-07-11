Tragic Loss: Hundreds Killed Seeking Aid in Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Office has reported a harrowing death toll in Gaza, where at least 798 individuals have been killed while attempting to receive food assistance since May. This shocking figure highlights the perilous conditions faced by citizens as they seek essential aid.

A spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) revealed that of the total fatalities recorded since May 27, a staggering 615 deaths happened in close proximity to Gaza Humanitarian Foundations sites. This data underscores the grave risks endured by both aid recipients and workers on the ground.

The ongoing tragedies raise urgent questions about safety measures and the broader humanitarian crisis affecting Gaza. The international community watches closely, with increasing calls to ensure aid distribution is conducted under safe and secure conditions.