Anticipation is growing as the Kremlin awaits a 'major statement' promised by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Russia, scheduled for Monday. Trump disclosed his plans for this declaration during an interview with NBC News, though details remain undisclosed.

Compounding the intrigue, Trump's recent discontent with Russian President Vladimir Putin over issues related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict adds context to the forthcoming announcement.

In response to queries about NATO's additional weapon supplies to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, described the move as 'just business,' emphasizing that this has been a continuation of Kyiv's prior agreements and military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)