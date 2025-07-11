Political Storm: Editing Scandal Hits Aam Aadmi Party

In a spiraling political controversy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces legal action after being accused by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of editing a video to malign him politically. Bajwa alleges the party altered the video to misrepresent his views on SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia's case.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the law, including forgery and defamation, hinting at the seriousness of the allegations. Bajwa's complaint underlines a broader political strategy by the AAP to manipulate narratives, potentially damaging Bajwa's and the Congress Party's reputations.

This incident draws attention to unethical practices in political campaigns, with Bajwa demanding immediate legal intervention. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining integrity and honesty in political discourse, decrying the misuse of media and technology for personal vendettas.

(With inputs from agencies.)