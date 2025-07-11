BJP Accepts Firebrand MLA Raja Singh's Resignation Amid Controversial Leadership Changes
The BJP has accepted the resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his disapproval of the party's choice for state president. Despite Singh's critical comments of the decision, BJP labeled the remarks as irrelevant. The resignation, influenced by party leadership changes, marks the end of Singh's tenure.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted the resignation of T Raja Singh, its outspoken MLA from Telangana, amidst internal party disputes over leadership appointments. Singh's departure was catalyzed by his disapproval of the anticipated appointment of N Ramchander Rao as the state president.
Raja Singh expressed his dissatisfaction in a letter to the BJP's then-incumbent state president G Kishan Reddy on June 30, highlighting the decision as shocking to party members. Despite the protest, Rao was appointed in place of Reddy hours later.
BJP general secretary Arun Singh communicated the acceptance of Singh's resignation, stating that his issues were irrelevant and not aligned with the party's principles. Known for his hardline Hindutva politics and controversial remarks, Singh's exit concludes a turbulent chapter for the BJP in Telangana.
