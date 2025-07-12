Trump Faces Flood Aftermath Amid Criticism Over Disaster Response

President Donald Trump visited the flood-stricken Hill Country in Texas, defending both state and federal responses to deadly flash floods while facing criticism over the handling of the disaster. During his tour, Trump praised Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their efforts.

Amid questions about delayed warnings and potential impacts from funding cuts, the administration maintained that these factors did not affect the National Weather Service's storm forecasting capabilities. The President sidestepped questions regarding FEMA's future while county officials acknowledged lapses in securing vital warning systems.

The Texas legislature is set to investigate the disaster, as search teams continue to look for those unaccounted for following July 4th floods. With saving lives top priority, officials aim to improve disaster readiness in a region known for destructive floods, while some locals argue living in vulnerable areas is inherently risky.