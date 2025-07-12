International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy
Mexico clarified that there was no evidence suggesting a cocaine-laden plane originated from El Salvador, calming a diplomatic dispute. President Bukele, angered by initial claims, demanded a correction. The misunderstanding involved Mexico's radar tracking of the plane, which led to diplomatic tensions being addressed in a formal letter.
Mexico's government has clarified that there is "no indication" an intercepted plane loaded with cocaine originated from El Salvador, as stated in a letter shared by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.
New tensions arose when Mexico's security head suggested the airplane took off from El Salvador, sparking a diplomatic rift. Bukele, relying on his tough stance on crime for popularity, quickly recalled El Salvador's ambassador and demanded a correction.
The resolution came with a letter from Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Relations, confirming no evidence linked the plane to El Salvador. The letter also emphasized the importance of continued dialogue to prevent similar incidents, yet the reinstitution of El Salvador's ambassador remains at Bukele's discretion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
