International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

Mexico's government has clarified that there is "no indication" an intercepted plane loaded with cocaine originated from El Salvador, as stated in a letter shared by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

New tensions arose when Mexico's security head suggested the airplane took off from El Salvador, sparking a diplomatic rift. Bukele, relying on his tough stance on crime for popularity, quickly recalled El Salvador's ambassador and demanded a correction.

The resolution came with a letter from Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Relations, confirming no evidence linked the plane to El Salvador. The letter also emphasized the importance of continued dialogue to prevent similar incidents, yet the reinstitution of El Salvador's ambassador remains at Bukele's discretion.

