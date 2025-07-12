New U.S. Sanctions Bill Aims to Pressure Russia

U.S. Congress is advancing a bipartisan sanctions bill aimed at compelling Russia into meaningful peace negotiations with Ukraine. Despite gaining momentum among lawmakers, the bill lacks crucial support from President Donald Trump, who promised a significant statement on Russia's actions soon.

Trump's recent decision to send defensive weapons to Ukraine indicates growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the president has not finalized his stance on the bill, which proposes substantial sanctions against Russia and its trading allies. Legislators, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, anticipate an imminent Senate vote.

While support grows, concerns persist about the bill's effectiveness without full presidential backing, as Trump's administration seeks more control over sanction-related decisions. Discussions continue among U.S. legislators and international partners to refine the bill and align it with strategic diplomatic endeavors.