Strategic Brotherhood: Lavrov and Kim's Deepening Alliance

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Wonsan, a coastal city known for military facilities, to reinforce their nations' 'invincible fighting brotherhood,' according to Russia's foreign ministry.

Lavrov conveyed President Putin's aspirations for more frequent contacts, while expressing gratitude for North Korean military support in the Ukrainian conflict. This meeting signifies an upgrade in strategic cooperation, including a mutual defense pact, amid geopolitical tensions.

The discussion also highlighted increased military collaboration, with reports of North Korean deployments to Russia's Kursk region and mutual infrastructure projects, as relations between the two nations deepen further in response to ongoing global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)