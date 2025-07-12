Controversy Surrounds Tragic Deaths at Khejuri Religious Event

The tragic deaths of two individuals at a religious event in West Bengal's Khejuri area have ignited a political battle between BJP and TMC leaders. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused a TMC leader among seven individuals of involvement in the deaths.

Contrary to Adhikari's allegations, police reports attribute the fatalities to an accident involving halogen lamps that fell from a lightpost. The police stated that the exact cause will be determined postmortem, thus dismissing the claim of murder.

This incident has intensified political discord, with local TMC leader Uttam Barik accusing Adhikari of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. Both parties await further clarity as they brace for the postmortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)