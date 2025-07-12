Transatlantic Tensions Rise as U.S. Imposes 30% Tariff

The United States is set to impose a 30% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico starting August 1, according to statements released by U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision has sparked widespread concern and criticism from various international leaders and economic experts.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed worries about the potential disruption to critical supply chains and emphasized the EU's commitment to finding a negotiated solution. She warned of potential countermeasures if a fair agreement isn't reached.

Reacting to the tariff announcement, Italian and Dutch Prime Ministers urged for continued negotiations in hopes of avoiding an economic conflict. Meanwhile, industry leaders and economists warn of the potential economic repercussions, highlighting risks to international cooperation and trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)