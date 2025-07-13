Kerala BJP: Unity Amidst Change

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar refuted claims of dissatisfaction with recent party organizational changes, asserting that introducing new leadership faces is typical.

Chandrasekhar emphasized the party's commitment to equality, stating all members are united towards the objective of 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala).

Despite media reports of leader discontent, the BJP announced substantial shifts in preparation for upcoming elections, underscoring team unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)