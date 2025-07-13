Kerala BJP: Unity Amidst Change
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala BJP chief, dismissed reports of discontent following a recent organizational revamp, emphasizing that leadership changes are a natural occurrence. He assured that all leaders remain integral to the team's unified goal of 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar refuted claims of dissatisfaction with recent party organizational changes, asserting that introducing new leadership faces is typical.
Chandrasekhar emphasized the party's commitment to equality, stating all members are united towards the objective of 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala).
Despite media reports of leader discontent, the BJP announced substantial shifts in preparation for upcoming elections, underscoring team unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devotional Zeal and Community Spirit Shine at Jagannath Rath Yatra
Rep. Don Bacon's Exit: A Critical Opportunity for Democrats
Lai Calls for Unity in Defense of Taiwan's Democracy and Sovereignty
Leadership Changes Loom in Karnataka: Shivakumar as Future CM?
Operation Sindoor Cup: A Unique Cricket Duel for National Unity