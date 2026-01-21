Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Ezhava and Nair Communities Forge Alliance

The SNDP Yogam and Nair Service Society have announced a historic alliance in Kerala, uniting two major Hindu caste formations. This partnership aims to enhance cooperation and socio-political influence while maintaining harmony among different communities, ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

Alappuzha | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:20 IST
The SNDP Yogam and Nair Service Society, significant organisations representing the Ezhava and Nair communities in Kerala, have announced a groundbreaking partnership. The alliance comes as a strategic move ahead of the impending Assembly elections, potentially reshaping socio-political dynamics in the region.

Founded by social reformers Sree Narayana Guru and Mannath Padmanabhan respectively, both organisations wield substantial influence among their communities. NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair affirmed the unity, pledging that it will adhere to the organisations' core objectives without creating any communal disharmony.

Despite past challenges, this renewed collaboration marks a significant shift in strategy. SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan expressed a commitment to pursuing an inclusive approach, countering sectarianism, while also taking a firm stance against perceived pseudo-secularism in the political arena.

