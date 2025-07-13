Tensions Rise Over Federal Reserve Renovations as Trump Eyes Powell’s Position

President Donald Trump is considering the dismissal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due to alleged cost overruns on the Fed's Washington headquarters renovation. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett stated on Sunday that evidence may support such a move if unveiled.

Trump is scrutinizing the $700 million overrun connected to a $2.5 billion project, with White House budget director Russ Vought comparing the renovation's grandeur to France's Palace of Versailles. Hassett's recent comments suggest that the administration is actively exploring Powell's involvement in the costly renovations.

Discussion continues about Trump's authority to dismiss the Fed Chair. Republican Representative French Hill argues that congressional oversight is necessary to maintain the central bank's independence despite political pressures. Former Fed Board member Kevin Warsh advocates for deeper reform, suggesting significant leadership changes within the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)