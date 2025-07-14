Cameroon's Age-Defying President Paul Biya Seeks Another Term Amid Health Concerns

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya has confirmed his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election this October, aiming to extend his decades-long rule. Biya, already the world's oldest serving head of state, has sparked debates concerning his health and fitness for office.

Biya's tenure, which began in 1982, has seen Cameroon through significant economic and democratic challenges. Critics argue that his long leadership has hindered development, with the opposition rallying for changes and questioning the fairness of the electoral process.

The announcement raises concerns about a potential succession crisis in Cameroon, a nation that has had only two presidents since independence. Despite health speculations and calls for reform, Biya's political party and supporters have rallied behind his bid for another term.