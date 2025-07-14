Left Menu

King Charles to Host Trump for Historic Second British State Visit

King Charles is set to host U.S. President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain. The visit will take place from September 17 to 19 at Windsor Castle. This comes as Trump and British PM Keir Starmer strengthen ties, following a recent trade deal agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 04:31 IST
The British monarch, King Charles, is preparing to host a second state visit for U.S. President Donald Trump. This unexpected event is set to occur at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 19, marking an unprecedented moment in modern diplomatic history.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace highlighted an evolving relationship between Trump and Britain, particularly with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It was during a recent G7 meeting that the two countries agreed on a framework trade deal, signaling closer economic ties.

Despite the diplomatic moves, Trump's past visits have been controversial, sparking protests across Britain. However, this upcoming visit reflects an ongoing commitment to strengthening U.S.-U.K. relations in a complex international landscape.

