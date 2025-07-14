Trump Calms Storm Over Epstein Investigation with Bongino Call
President Trump reached out to deputy FBI director Dan Bongino to address unrest regarding the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein case. Amidst speculation about Bongino's potential resignation, Trump affirmed his continued support and confidence in Bongino, a significant figure within his political base.
President Donald Trump took steps this weekend to allay tensions surrounding the Justice Department's investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein. He revealed he had spoken with deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, who was reportedly considering resignation. Trump expressed his enduring support for Bongino, labeling him a 'very good guy.'
Bongino is a prominent figure among Trump's supporters, a group that has harbored skepticism regarding Epstein's controversial death, officially ruled a suicide. The Justice Department and FBI recently dispelled conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's demise. Critics, however, remain vocal, with accusations of withholding pivotal information.
Bongino's alleged dispute with Attorney General Pam Bondi stirs further intrigue, given prior assurances of uncovering impactful details regarding Epstein's network. As tensions simmer, attention is drawn to the ongoing dialogue within the Justice Department and its wider implications.
