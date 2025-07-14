Political Tensions Flare at Maharashtra Road Inauguration
An inauguration ceremony for a road in Latur, Maharashtra, turned contentious as BJP and Congress workers clashed. The event saw BJP alleging Congress of misleading people by taking undue credit for a project approved under BJP's rule, resulting in police stepping in to restore order.
Political tensions simmered during a road inauguration in Latur, Maharashtra, as BJP and Congress supporters clashed, leading to a brief altercation on Sunday evening.
The controversy arose when Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh attended the event, prompting BJP workers to stage a protest. The BJP alleged that the Congress was attempting to claim credit for a project initiated under their governance.
Amidst slogan-shouting and placard-waving, the police quickly intervened to restore order, as no formal complaints have been lodged. MLA Deshmukh later accused the BJP of attempting to create unrest and inhibit development in the city.
