Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Job Promises as 'Electoral Deception'

BSP leader Mayawati criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s job promises, labeling them as mere rhetoric and electoral deception. She accused Kumar of diverting attention from Bihar’s law and order issues ahead of elections and urged voters to elect a government serving the poor and ensuring a fair electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:29 IST
Mayawati Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Job Promises as 'Electoral Deception'
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, BSP chief Mayawati strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's job-related promises, labeling them electoral gimmicks meant to divert attention from the state's alleged law and order issues.

Mayawati highlighted Kumar's announcement to provide employment to one crore people if re-elected, comparing it to past unfulfilled promises made before elections.

She called for a fair electoral process, urging voters to elect a government that genuinely serves all societal sections and hoping for the Election Commission's oversight to ensure free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025