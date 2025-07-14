Mayawati Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Job Promises as 'Electoral Deception'
BSP leader Mayawati criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s job promises, labeling them as mere rhetoric and electoral deception. She accused Kumar of diverting attention from Bihar’s law and order issues ahead of elections and urged voters to elect a government serving the poor and ensuring a fair electoral process.
In a recent statement, BSP chief Mayawati strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's job-related promises, labeling them electoral gimmicks meant to divert attention from the state's alleged law and order issues.
Mayawati highlighted Kumar's announcement to provide employment to one crore people if re-elected, comparing it to past unfulfilled promises made before elections.
She called for a fair electoral process, urging voters to elect a government that genuinely serves all societal sections and hoping for the Election Commission's oversight to ensure free and fair elections.
